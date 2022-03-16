Go to Contents
President-elect Yoon has phone conversation with Australian PM

19:28 March 16, 2022

SEOUL, March 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday spoke with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the phone, Yoon's spokesperson said.

The talks last for about 25 minutes from 6 p.m., according to his spokesperson Kim Eun-hye. It was Yoon's fourth call with a foreign leader. He spoke with United States President Joe Biden on Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (EPA) (Yonhap)

During the campaign, Yoon expressed his support for South Korea's participation in working groups of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, known as the Quad, a U.S.-led regional forum that includes Australia, India and Japan.

The prosecutor-turned-politician was elected president last Wednesday, beating Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party by a razor-thin 0.73 percentage-point gap.

