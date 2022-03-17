(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on March 17)

With the post remaining vacant, allegations involving Cheong Wa Dae have piled up. For example, the presidential office allegedly intervened in the Ulsan election and suspended inspections of bribery allegations involving a former Busan vice mayor close to Moon. The nation was jolted by irregularities involving Cho Kuk, Moon's former senior secretary for civil affairs, who was later appointed as Justice Minister, and his family. Lee Sang-jik, a former Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker currently in jail for embezzlement and breach of trust, is suspected of giving Moon's son-in-law a job at a budget airline he founded and also of helping Moon's daughter and her family emigrate to Thailand.