(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 17)
Conflict over transition
:It's urgent to narrow differences over key issues
The cancellation of a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol bodes ill for a smooth transition of power. Neither side gave details about why they called off the meeting scheduled for Wednesday at Cheong Wa Dae. But it is not hard to guess why. They failed to narrow their differences over key issues, such as granting a special pardon for jailed former President Lee Myung-bak and appointments to key posts at pubic organizations during the transition period.
Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said the two sides decided to reschedule the meeting as working-level consultations have not been completed. Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye make similar remarks, saying that they only agreed not to disclose the exact reason for the cancelation. Whatever the reason, it is unprecedented to see an incumbent President and a president-elect postpone their planned one-on-one meeting designed to discuss matters related to a change of government.
It is understandable that there was not enough time to set the agenda for the meeting a week after Yoon of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) won the March 9 presidential election. Yet the postponement is revealing a brewing conflict between the outgoing administration and the incoming one. This certainly demonstrates how hard it is to promote national unity and forge bipartisan ties between the ruling and opposition camps.
Right after the election, both Moon and Yoon pledged to bring the people together and move toward "cooperative politics." But they have only proven that their pledge is easier said than done. A deepening conflict between the two camps will disappoint the public which has sought changes in politics. Both sides should realize that the recent election is a clear reminder of voters' strong aspirations to bring a change for the better.
One of the thorny issues is Yoon's plan to propose that Moon grant a special pardon for former President Lee, 81, who is serving a 17-year jail term after being convicted of embezzlement and bribery. Yoon believes that such a pardon is necessary for national integration. He also cited the old age and worsening health of Lee who belonged to the PPP's predecessor, the Grand National Party. However, the amnesty issue has become complicated as Moon and members the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) were simultaneously seeking to pardon former South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyung-soo, Moon's close aide, who was convicted of online opinion manipulation in the lead-up to the 2017 presidential election.
Another contentious issue is Yoon's call on Moon not to appoint his loyalists to CEOs and other key posts at state-run enterprises and public institutions. His call seems to infuriate Moon who reportedly vows to exercise his appointment rights until his term ends May 9. The presidential office has virtually rejected the transition committee's request for consultations over the matter.
We hope that Moon and Yoon will narrow their differences and meet soon to ensure the smooth transition of power. They need to make efforts to live up to the public's call for an end to divisive politics and partisan struggles. Otherwise, they cannot achieve their common goal of national unity and "cooperative politics."
(END)