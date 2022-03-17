S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases spiked to more than 600,000 on Thursday, setting another record high, fueled by the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant amid an easing of virus curbs.
The country reported 621,328 new COVID-19 infections, including 62 cases from overseas, raising the total to 8,250,592, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The latest tally marks a 55 percent surge in just one day. South Korea has seen a spike in the caseload since it reported the first five-digit figures in late January of this year. Since then, the numbers have grown fast, surpassing 300,000 on March 9.
The death toll from COVID-19 more than doubled to a record high of 429, putting the total at 11,481. The fatality rate stood at 0.14 percent.
The number of critically ill patients, seen as a key indicator in the pandemic response, came to 1,159, down from 1,244 the previous day.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)