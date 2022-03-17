Go to Contents
(LEAD) Yoon completes composition of transition team

12:09 March 17, 2022

(ATTN: CORRECTS job title of Ko San in 3rd para)

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The remaining members of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team were announced Thursday, including members of the subcommittees for the economy and science and three spokespeople.

Lee Chang-yang, a professor of management engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, was appointed to lead the second subcommittee for economic affairs, Yoon's spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, said during a press briefing.

Also named to the subcommittee were Wang Yun-jong, a professor at Dongduk Women's University, Yoo Woong-hwan, a former executive with SK Telecom, and Ko San, the head of ATEAM Ventures and a former astronaut in training.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol (2nd from L) heads to lunch with members of his transition team near his office in Seoul's Jongno Ward on March 16, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Kim said the subcommittee for science, technology and education will be led by Rep. Park Sung-joong of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), where he will be joined by Kim Chang-kyung, a professor at Hanyang University, and Nam Ki-tae, a professor at Seoul National University.

The subcommittee for social affairs, welfare and culture, meanwhile, will be led by Rep. Lim Lee-ja of the PPP, with Ahn Sang-hoon, a Seoul National University professor, Peck Kyong-ran, a professor of medicine at Sungkyunkwan University, and Kim Do-shik, deputy mayor of Seoul, as its other members.

The transition team will have three spokespeople.

Former Rep. Shin Yong-hyeon of the minor opposition People's Party, who helped transition committee Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo during his presidential bid in 2017, will serve as senior spokesperson.

Won Il-hee, a former reporter for broadcaster SBS, and Choi Ji-hyeon, an attorney, will serve as deputy spokespeople.

With Thursday's announcement, the transition team has 24 members, one chairman and one vice chairman in accordance with a related law.

The other members were announced earlier, including former Vice Foreign Minister Kim Sung-han as head of the foreign affairs subcommittee.

There are a total of seven standing subcommittees.

The transition team could formally launch as early as Friday with a signboard hanging ceremony at its office, Yoon's spokesperson said.

Yoon's inauguration is set for May 10.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

