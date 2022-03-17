Go to Contents
Top court confirms acquittal for conservative pastor over pre-electioneering, libel against Moon

11:37 March 17, 2022

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed the not-guilty verdict for Jun Kwang-hoon, a conservative pastor known for leading anti-government rallies, over charges of premature electioneering before the 2020 parliamentary elections and libel against President Moon Jae-in.

Jun, head pastor of Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, was indicted in March 2020 for violating election laws by organizing protests and prayer services between December 2019 and January 2020, and telling the participants to support the main opposition party in the general election held in April 2020.

He was also accused of defaming Moon by saying during the events that "Moon is a (North Korean) spy" and "Moon tried to turn South Korea into a communist country."

Lower courts all found the 65-year-old pastor not guilty of such charges, saying he did not plea for support or opposition of certain election candidates and punishment for libel against the president goes against the freedom of speech.

The top court upheld the ruling Thursday.

This Sept. 24, 2021, file photo shows Jun Kwang-hoon, head pastor of Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul, who is best known for organizing a series of mass anti-government rallies in recent years. (Yonhap)

