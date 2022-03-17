Yonhap News Summary
-----------------
(LEAD) USTR, S. Korean minister highlight semiconductor cooperation with visit to SK Siltron CSS
AUBURN, Michigan -- U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai and South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo made a joint visit to the factory of a South Korean semiconductor material producer on Wednesday, highlighting their emphasis on cooperation for supply chain resiliency.
The rare trip to the SK Siltron CSS factory in Auburn, Michigan, a city with a population of only about 2,100, came on the day after the 10th anniversary of the implementation of the South Korea-U.S. free trade agreement (KORUS FTA).
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea already in better place than many others for steel exports to U.S.: USTR
BAY CITY, Michigan -- The United States will continue to discuss with South Korea about concerns over the U.S. import quota on South Korean steel products, but Seoul is already in a better position than many other countries, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Wednesday.
The remarks come after repeated calls from South Korean officials, including Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, for the start of negotiations to remove or change the import quota placed by the former U.S. administration.
-----------------
S. Korea to stabilize FX market if won's fall is excessive: finance minister
SEOUL -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday the government will step up its efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange market if the South Korean currency's slide against the U.S. dollar is deemed excessive.
Hong's verbal intervention came as the Korean won has sharply weakened against the dollar because Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted investors to chase safer assets.
-----------------
(LEAD) Fed's rate hike to have limited impact on financial market: official
SEOUL -- The U.S. central bank's decision to deliver its first rate hike since 2018 is expected to have a limited impact on South Korea's financial market as the move is in line with market expectations, a senior government official said Thursday.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday (local time) raised the federal funds rates by a quarter percentage point to 0.25-0.5 percent to fight high inflation, after freezing borrowing costs at near zero since March 2020 to cushion the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-----------------
N. Korea silent about apparent missile launch failure
SEOUL -- North Korea's state media stayed mum Thursday on the country's latest suspected missile test, a day after the South Korean military said the launch appeared to have failed.
The North fired a projectile from the Sunan area in Pyongyang that appeared to have exploded in midair at an altitude below 20 kilometers, according to informed sources.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases spike to over 600,000 amid omicron spread
SEOUL -- South Korea's new daily COVID-19 cases spiked to more than 600,000 on Thursday, setting another record high, fueled by the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant amid an easing of virus curbs.
The country reported 621,328 new COVID-19 infections, including 62 cases from overseas, raising the total to 8,250,592, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Jin Air resumes Busan-Guam route amid vaccinations
SEOUL -- Jin Air Co., the budget carrier unit of Korean Air Lines Co., said Thursday it has resumed flights to Guam to preemptively respond to pent-up travel demand despite the extended COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Jin Air began operating two flights a week on the Busan-Guam route as South Korea moves to further ease virus curbs amid accelerating vaccinations.
-----------------
Yoon officials mull construction of presidential residence in Yongsan
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is considering building a new presidential residence in Seoul's central district of Yongsan, officials said Thursday, as Yongsan's defense ministry compound is talked about as a key candidate site to relocate the presidential office to.
Yoon pledged during the presidential campaign that if elected, he would set up his office in the Seoul government complex in Gwanghwamun and open the Cheong Wa Dae compound to the public.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon completes composition of transition team
SEOUL -- The remaining members of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team were announced Thursday, including members of the subcommittees for the economy and science and three spokespeople.
Lee Chang-yang, a professor of management engineering at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, was appointed to lead the second subcommittee for economic affairs, Yoon's spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, said during a press briefing.
-----------------
Number of marriages in S. Korea hits all-time low in 2021
SEJONG -- The number of South Koreans getting married tumbled to a new all-time low in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic and young people's changing attitude toward marriage, government data showed Thursday.
The number of couples tying the knot in Asia's fourth-largest economy came to 193,000 last year, down 9.8 percent from the previous year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
