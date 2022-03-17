Go to Contents
Moon voices concerns over disruption of global supply chains

14:29 March 17, 2022

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Thursday expressed concerns over further disruption of global supply chains, as China's COVID-19 lockdowns sent ripples through the global auto industry.

Moon instructed officials to come up with thorough measures to prepare for disruptions of supply chains after being briefed about difficulties facing South Korea's auto-parts industry from lockdowns in some Chinese regions, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement.

A sharp rise in COVID-19 infections has prompted China to impose lockdowns and close plants in some regions, adding to woes on already fragile global supply chains.

Moon called for government ministries to draw up long-term measures to deal with problems surrounding global supply chains, Park said.

President Moon Jae-in holds a meeting with his senior secretaries at the presidential office in Seoul on March 14, 2022. (Yonhap)

