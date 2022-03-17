KTB Investment & Securities to raise 48 bln won via stock offering
SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- KTB Investment & Securities Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 48 billion won(US$39.5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 9.55 million preferred shares at a price of 5,025 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
