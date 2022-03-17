Infielder growing into new spot in lineup for Heroes

SEOUL, March 17 (Yonhap) -- Over his past five seasons for the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Song Sung-mun often found himself playing around the infield and batting in several different spots in the lineup. His versatility -- Song has played first base, second base and third base -- has both been his blessing and his curse, something that has kept him in the league as a fifth-round draft pick but has also prevented him from locking down an everyday job in one position.

