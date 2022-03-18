Go to Contents
Gov't to ease private gathering limit to 8 people, maintain 11 p.m. business curfew

08:40 March 18, 2022

SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The government will ease the limit on private gatherings to eight people from the current six while maintaining the 11 p.m. business curfew, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said Friday.

Kwon made the announcement as South Korea has been weighing the option of further relaxing the virus restrictions amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The measures will take effect Monday.

On Thursday, the country reported 621,328 new COVID-19 cases, the largest daily count since it reported the first infection two years ago.

A shop window in Seoul shows the 11 p.m. business curfew on March 18, 2022. (Yonhap)

