Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 400,000; gov't eases private gathering cap
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit above 400,000 on Friday, led by the wave of the highly transmissible omicron variant, amid the government's steps to shift away from rigorous social distancing.
The country reported 407,017 new COVID-19 infections, including 39 from overseas, raising the total caseload to 8,657,609, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Yoon aims to open Cheong Wa Dae to public 'before spring flowers wither'
SEOUL -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol aims to open Cheong Wa Dae to the public "before spring flowers wither," Yoon's spokesperson said Friday, suggesting that the compound would be turned into a public place before Yoon's inauguration in May.
Kim Eun-hye, Yoon's spokesperson, made the remarks as Yoon and his transition team is considering relocating the presidential office to either the foreign ministry building in Gwanghwamun or the defense ministry compound in Yongsan.
-----------------
Omicron spread feared to constrain private spending recovery: finance ministry
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy has extended its recovery momentum on the back of robust exports, but the fast spread of the omicron variant is feared to constrain the recovery of private spending, the finance ministry said Friday.
External economic uncertainties also heightened as volatility in raw material prices and market fluctuations amplified due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ministry said in its monthly economic assessment report, called the Green Book.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to discuss cooperation in space security, N. Korean threats
SEOUL -- South Korea's Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Park In-ho will meet the chief of the U.S. Space Command here later this week to discuss North Korea's long-range rocket development and other security issues, his office said Friday.
Park and Gen. James Dickinson are set to hold talks at the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, on Saturday, as the allies are striving to bolster combined defense in the wake of the North's continued missile launches.
-----------------
Seoul stocks down late Fri. morning as investors eye Ukraine peace talks
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks slipped amid choppy trading on Friday, as investors eye the ongoing Ukraine-Russia peace talks after eased Fed uncertainties.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.22 points, or 0.05 percent, to trade at 2,693.29 points as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) PM says opening of Turkish bridge good opportunity to display S. Korea's technology
ANKARA/SEOUL -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the opening of a landmark bridge in Turkey will serve as a good opportunity to display South Korea's technology and financing system as he arrived in the transcontinental country to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties.
The 1915 Canakkale Bridge, which straddles the Dardanelles strait in northwestern Turkey, is the world's longest suspension bridge, with a 2,023-meter span between its towers, built by a consortium comprised of South Korea's SK ecoplant and DL E&C, and Turkey's Limak and Yapi Merkezi.
-----------------
(END)