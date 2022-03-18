KBO club Heroes make head-scratching decision to sign controversial player

"We didn't think much about how he can help the team. We want him to show fans that he regrets what he's done in the past," Ko told reporters at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul before a preseason game. "He is someone who showed leadership during some difficult times for our franchise. And I think he set a great example for younger players when he moved to the majors. What he did was wrong, but we wanted to give him another chance."

