Military reports 2,741 more COVID-19 cases
14:43 March 18, 2022
SEOUL, March 18 (Yonhap) -- The military on Friday reported 2,741 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 49,284.
The new cases included 1,596 from the Army, 386 from the Air Force, 370 from the Navy, 209 from the Marine Corps and 151 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.
There were also 14 cases from the ministry, 12 from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and three from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 14,063 military personnel are under treatment.
