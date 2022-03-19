Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon aims to prioritize people, bring national unity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon says standards of national agenda should prioritize people (Kookmin Daily)

-- Yoon's transition team launches, calls for early setup of secondary presidential office in Sejong (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon's transition team picks overcoming COVID-19 crisis as first task (Segye Times)

-- Compensation related to COVID-19 crisis first task for Yoon's transition team (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea at risk as gov't eases COVID-19 distancing rules (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- What the 20th presidential election has left us with (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea fails to predict, respond to COVID-19 pandemic (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Compensation for small businesses hit by COVID-19 should be given out through loans: experts (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ruling party to review ways to cut property tax back to 2020 level (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)