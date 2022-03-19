BTS' 'On' video passes 300 mln YouTube views
10:09 March 19, 2022
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop superband BTS' "On" has passed 300 million views on YouTube, its management agency said Saturday.
The video for the main track of its fourth full-length album "Map of the Soul:7" released in February 2020 reached the milestone at around 4 p.m. Friday, Big Hit Music said.
It became the seven-member group's 19th music video to hit 300 million YouTube views.
BTS has a total of 36 music videos with more than 100 million views on the global music sharing site, with "Boy with Luv," "DNA" and "Dynamite" each topping 1.4 billion hits.
