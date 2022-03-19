Go to Contents
Recommended #PPP #COVID-19

PPP lawmakers, campaign officials under fire for partying in violation of COVID-19 rules

13:18 March 19, 2022

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- Lawmakers and presidential campaign officials of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) came under fire for holding a dinner party breaching COVID-19 social distancing rules early this week.

A photo made public on social media Friday showed 10 people, including three PPP lawmakers and two senior officials of the campaign office of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, boozing at a restaurant near the National Assembly in Seoul on Monday.

They violated the COVID-19 guideline that limits private gatherings to six people.

The local district office said it will fine the participants. They could face a fine of up to 100,000 won (US$82.55).

This photo captured from Song Ja-ho's social media post on March 18, 2022, shows lawmakers and presidential campaign officials of the main opposition People Power Party holding a dinner party breaching COVID-19 social distancing rules on March 13. (Yonhap)

The photo was unveiled by a businessman who participated in the get-together at the invitation of an acquaintance.

"I was shocked to witness the PPP's lawmakers and key officials having a dinner in violation of quarantine rules only less than a week after (the May 9 presidential election)," said Song Ja-ho, CEO of Pica Project, an online art sales platform.

The participants include Reps. Yoon Sang-hyun, Kim Byong-wook and Ko Ja-keun as well as two ranking campaign officials, Song Tae-young and Lee Se-chang.

The revelation came after about 30 PPP officials were caught Wednesday by district officials having a dinner party at a restaurant near the National Assembly.
