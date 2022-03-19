Yoon to meet leaders of business organizations Monday
SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol is scheduled to hold a lunch meeting with the chiefs of five major business organizations Monday, sources said.
At the meeting, Yoon will explain his economic policies and hear suggestions from businesses, they said.
The former prosecutor general was elected president on March 9. During the campaign he promised to drastically ease regulations and empower businesses to boost growth and create jobs.
The meeting will involve Huh Chang-soo of the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI), Chey Tae-won of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Christopher Koo of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), Kim Ki-moon of the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business and Sohn Kyung-shik of the Korea Enterprises Federation (KEF), sources said.
Yoon's transition team is said to have first contacted the FKI and asked for the arrangement of the meeting.
The move appears to suggest his expectation for the FKI to play a bigger role in the future, industry watchers said.
The FKI, once the nation's top business lobby, was sharply scaled down in late 2016 after four major business groups -- Samsung, Hyundai Motor, SK and LG -- quit the organization following a massive corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye.
The FKI has since been excluded from high-profile events hosted by government leadership under President Moon Jae-in.
(END)