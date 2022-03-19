Go to Contents
Military reports 2,952 more COVID-19 cases

15:53 March 19, 2022

SEOUL, March 19 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry on Saturday reported 2,952 additional COVID-19 cases in the military, raising the total caseload among service members to 52,227.

The new cases included 1,934 from the Army, 291 from the Air Force, 282 from the Navy, 254 from the Marine Corps and 159 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.

There were also 11 cases from the ministry, 11 from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and 10 from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

Currently, 14,866 military personnel are under treatment, the ministry said.

This undated file photo shows a soldier getting a COVID-19 test. (Yonhap)


