Another member of Yoon's transition team tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, March 20 (Yonhap) -- A key member of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition committee tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, officials said.
Rep. Choo Kyung-ho, the ranking member of the transition committee's planning and coordination subcommittee, went into self-isolation at his home earlier in the day after learning of his virus infection, according to transition committee officials.
The lawmaker of main opposition People Power Party shared the news of his infection on Facebook, saying he was "sorry for not being able to participate" in the committee's activities.
On Saturday, Rep. Kwon Young-se of the main opposition party, vice chair of Yoon's transition committee, tested positive for the virus.
