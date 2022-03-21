Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon confirms relocation of presidential office to Yongsan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon confirms relocation of presidential office to Yongsan (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon announces plan to relocate presidential office to Yongsan (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon to move presidential office to Yongsan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon to move presidential office to Yongsan (Segye Times)
-- Yoon announces plan to relocate presidential office to Yongsan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon to move presidential office to Yongsan (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon hastily announces plan to move presidential office to Yongsan (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon to move presidential office to Yongsan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon to begin his term in Yongsan in May (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon to move presidential office to Yongsan (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon sells his move to Yongsan (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon confirms presidential office to relocate to Yongsan by May (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon's first response to NK provocations to set course for next five years (Korea Times)
(END)