(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 21)

Following a lunch meeting last Monday with those merchants, Yoon is to share lunchboxes with heads of the six major business lobbying groups at the office of his transition committee. We hope the meeting signals a dramatic turnaround from the Moon Jae-in administration's diehard anti-corporate stance. As a result of his relentless push for chaebol reforms and so-called "income-led" growth policies, the economy became an object for the liberal administration's dangerous policy experiments, and resulted in a widening wealth gap, a sharp increase in non-salaried workers and skyrocketing real estate prices during the past five years under Moon's reign. Nevertheless, the outgoing president continues patting himself on the back for a "remarkable improvement in employment."