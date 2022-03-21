N. Korea stays mum over suspected artillery shots
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media remained silent Monday on the country's apparent test-firing of artillery the previous day.
On Sunday, the North fired four suspected shots from its multiple rocket launchers that fell into the Yellow Sea from an unspecified location in South Pyongan Province, according to South Korean military officials.
The North's official media, including the Korean Central News Agency and the Rodong Sinmun newspaper, did not carry any reports on the firing Monday morning amid a view that it seems to have been part of the nation's ongoing wintertime military training.
They usually report on major missile launches and new weapons tests, if presumed successful, the next morning.
Pyongyang's state-controlled media also kept mum on a suspected missile launch last week that ended in failure.
