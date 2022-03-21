Go to Contents
Celltrion USA sales skyrocket 36 times on-year in 2021

08:21 March 21, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. subsidiary of South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion Inc. logged record high sales in the U.S. market last year on the back of robust sales of its self-diagnostic kit for COVID-19, officials said Monday.

The annual revenue of Celltrion USA, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of Celltrion, reached 84.6 billion won (US$69.6 million) in 2021, sharply up from 2.36 billion won a year earlier.

This undated image, provided by South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion Inc., shows its DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Home Test, co-developed by Humasis Co., received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization approval.

The product is also supplied through Amazon after Celltrion directly signed a contract with the world's largest online retailer.

Celltrion said Amazon directly buys the self-test kits from Celltrion USA without going through wholesalers.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

