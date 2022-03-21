PM returns home from trip to Turkey, Qatar
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum returned home on Monday from a five-day trip to Turkey and Qatar where he discussed ways to bolster economic and diplomatic ties with the two countries.
Kim was in Turkey from Thursday to Saturday during which he attended the opening ceremony of the 1915 Canakkale Bridge and promoted South Korea's technology and financing system.
The 1915 Canakkale Bridge in northwestern Turkey is the world's longest suspension bridge with a 2,023-meter span between its towers, built by South Korean and Turkish firms.
Prior to Friday's ceremony, he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and discussed cooperation ideas.
On Saturday, he visited the Korean War Memorial Park in Ankara to pay tribute to Turkish troops killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War. He also had a luncheon with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay.
In Qatar, Kim held talks with his counterpart Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani on Sunday and discussed cooperation in energy supplies. Qatar accounts for more than 25 percent of South Korea's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.
Aside from energy cooperation, the two also touched on cooperation in health care, education and agriculture.
Kim also paid a courtesy call on Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and held a meeting with South Korean businessmen during his stay in Doha.
Following his return, Kim is expected to focus on a smooth transition of the government and have a meeting with officials from President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team.
