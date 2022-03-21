Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Daily coronavirus cases drop to 200,000s; concerns linger over spike amid eased curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases dropped to the 200,000s for the first time in 10 days Monday due to less testing over the weekend, but concerns remain high that infections could spike again, as the government eased social distancing rules this week.
The country reported 209,169 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total caseload to 9,582,815, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
(LEAD) Moon, Yoon expected to discuss relocation of presidential office
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in is expected to hold comprehensive discussions about successor-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae when they hold a meeting, a senior aide to Moon said Monday.
Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication, made the remark to YTN radio, stressing that Cheong Wa Dae remains unchanged in its position to respect Yoon's election pledges and the direction he's going to steer state affairs.
Cheong Wa Dae set to fade into history as legacy of 'imperial presidency'
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae, a symbol of South Korea's presidential authority for over seven decades, is set to vanish into history in May when it turns into a public park upon the inauguration of Yoon Suk-yeol as the new president.
Yoon announced his decision Sunday to relocate the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to Yongsan, central Seoul, saying the vast green area in the heart of Seoul will be returned to citizens after his May 10 inauguration.
(LEAD) N. Korea stays mum over suspected artillery shots
SEOUL -- North Korea's state media remained silent Monday on the country's apparent test-firing of artillery the previous day.
On Sunday, the North fired four suspected shots from its multiple rocket launchers that fell into the Yellow Sea from an unspecified location in South Pyongan Province, according to South Korean military officials.
Military, spy agency elevate cybersecurity levels amid risks of online attacks
SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry and state spy agency raised their cybersecurity readiness levels on Monday amid concerns over potential online incursions at a time of a presidential transition in Seoul.
The ministry elevated the cyberspace protection condition (CPCON) by a notch to Level 3, the third highest in the five-tier system. The National Intelligence Service (NIS) reinforced its own security alert to Level 2, the second lowest in the four-tier system.
(LEAD) Exports grow 10 pct in first 20 days of March
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports rose 10.1 percent in the first 20 days of March from a year earlier on the back of demand for chips and petroleum products, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$37.3 billion in the March 1-20 period, compared with $33.8 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Foreign currency deposits grow in Feb. on increased corporate savings
SEOUL -- Foreign currency deposits at banks in South Korea grew for the first time in three months in February thanks to increased corporate savings, central bank data showed Monday.
Residents' outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits reached US$98.14 billion as of end-February, up $4.97 billion from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
