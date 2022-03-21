Go to Contents
Korea Shipbuilding bags orders totaling 211 bln won from Africa

15:09 March 21, 2022

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has won ship orders totaling 211.1 billion won (US$174 million) from Africa.

Under the deals, KSOE will build five 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) container carriers for African shipping companies, the shipyard said in a statement.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a KSOE affiliate, will build those vessels and deliver them by the first half of 2024.

KSOE has clinched orders to construct 64 ships worth $6.6 billion so far this year, or 37.5 percent of its $17.44 billion yearly target.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings has KSOE as a subholding company under its wing. KSOE has three shipbuilding affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

This file photo provided by KSOE shows an 1,800 twenty-foot equivalent unit container carrier. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


