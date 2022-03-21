Go to Contents
Police looking into online posts talking about hiring hit man to kill Yoon

15:31 March 21, 2022

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- Police have begun a preliminary investigation into online posts talking about hiring a hit man to kill President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, officials said Monday.

In the posts uploaded on pro-government online communities, unidentified writers talked about hiring a foreign hit man to assassinate Yoon before he takes office on May 10, according to the National Police Agency.

Some people alerted police about these postings that began to appear on online communities after Yoon was elected on May 10 and have since spread.

The writers have yet to be booked but can face multiple charges, including blackmail and violation of the communications network act, the police said.

This captured image shows posts wishing for the contract murder of South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol posted on an online community. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

