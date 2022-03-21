Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Yoon Suk-yeol #transition team

Yoon aims to unveil administration's agenda in early May

16:08 March 21, 2022

SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol aims to unveil his administration's key agenda items in early May after presiding over a series of policy meetings with the transition team and government ministries, a spokesperson said Monday.

The transition team will review and select items for the agenda by April 25, and Yoon will finalize and announce them from May 4 to 9, Shin Yong-hyeon, the transition team spokesperson, said.

Yoon will also preside over a meeting with the leaders of all seven subcommittees of the team every Tuesday and receive policy reports from the subcommittees every Thursday.

"We expect that by sharing the new government's administrative philosophy and vision, and with (Yoon's) direct involvement in setting the core agenda of the administration, the degree to which we fulfill the agenda within (the administration's) term will increase," Shin said at a press briefing.

The transition team is comprised of seven standing subcommittees, including those for foreign affairs and national security; science, technology and education; and two for the economy.

The team plans to receive policy reports from all government ministries by March 29, with each subcommittee deciding on the order, Shin said.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks with key business leaders at his transition team's office in Seoul on March 21, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK