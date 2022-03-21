Yoon aims to unveil administration's agenda in early May
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol aims to unveil his administration's key agenda items in early May after presiding over a series of policy meetings with the transition team and government ministries, a spokesperson said Monday.
The transition team will review and select items for the agenda by April 25, and Yoon will finalize and announce them from May 4 to 9, Shin Yong-hyeon, the transition team spokesperson, said.
Yoon will also preside over a meeting with the leaders of all seven subcommittees of the team every Tuesday and receive policy reports from the subcommittees every Thursday.
"We expect that by sharing the new government's administrative philosophy and vision, and with (Yoon's) direct involvement in setting the core agenda of the administration, the degree to which we fulfill the agenda within (the administration's) term will increase," Shin said at a press briefing.
The transition team is comprised of seven standing subcommittees, including those for foreign affairs and national security; science, technology and education; and two for the economy.
The team plans to receive policy reports from all government ministries by March 29, with each subcommittee deciding on the order, Shin said.
