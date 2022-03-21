(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office
SEOUL, March 21 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Moon Jae-in voiced concerns Monday about President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae, saying it could leave a security vacuum at a time of rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication, told reporters after a National Security Council meeting that the abrupt relocations of the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff could cause a "security vacuum and confusion."
Park said Cheong Wa Dae will convey its concerns to Yoon's transition team.
Yoon officially announced his decision to move the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to what is now the defense ministry building, saying he wants the top office to move out of a "symbol of imperial power" and get closer to the people.
The relocation of Cheong Wa Dae was one of Yoon's key campaign pledges.
