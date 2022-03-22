Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Old, new power clash again over relocation of presidential office to Yongsan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon, Yoon collide head-on over plan to relocate presidential office to Yongsan (Donga Ilbo)
-- Old, new power clash head-on again over relocation of presidential office to Yongsan (Segye Times)
-- Moon voices concerns as Yoon promises to relocate presidential office to Yongsan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Old, new power clash again as Cheong Wa Dae puts brakes on Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae voices security concerns over Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon vows to relocate presidential office to Yongsan; Cheong Wa Dae voices concerns (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon puts brakes on Yoon's plan to relocate presidential office to Yongsan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon, Yoon go head-to-head over plan to relocate presidential office to Yongsan (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Business asks Yoon for deregulation and support (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Daily COVID-19 cases plummet below 300,000 for first time in 10 days (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon promises to remove obstacles to business growth (Korea Times)
