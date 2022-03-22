(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 22)

Now, the Moon administration and the ruling party should humbly accept the election results. They must do their best to regain the public's trust before it hands over power to the incoming Yoon administration and the PPP on May 10. It is also necessary for the DPK to reform itself to be reborn as a new party that can serve the nation and the people better. Otherwise, the DPK is likely to suffer another setback in the upcoming June 1 local elections.

(END)