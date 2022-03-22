(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 22)

After the Blue House showed opposition to President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to move the presidential office to the Ministry of National Defense building in Yongsan, central Seoul, conflict between the outgoing and incoming powers is deepening. In a National Security Council meeting on Monday, the Blue House made clear its aversion to Yoon's bold plan to relocate the presidential office, including the offices of presidential secretaries and security, before the launch of the new administration on May 10, citing the tight schedule. The Blue House also expressed concerns about a possible security vacuum as a result of the relocation. Park Soo-hyun, the senior secretary for public communication under President Moon Jae-in, said that the commander in chief cannot hand over his jurisdiction over the military until midnight of May 9, his last day in office.