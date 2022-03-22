Yoon says N.K.'s recent artillery firing a violation of inter-Korean military agreement
10:20 March 22, 2022
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Tuesday that North Korea's recent artillery firing was a violation of an inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement.
Yoon made the remark during a meeting with members of his transition team, two days after South Korea's military said North Korea fired four shots from multiple rocket launchers into the Yellow Sea.
