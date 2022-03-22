Go to Contents
Moon vows to fulfill his duty as commander-in-chief until end of term

10:48 March 22, 2022

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called Tuesday for watertight national security and vowed to fulfill his duty as commander-in-chief until his term ends, a day after expressing concern successor-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office could leave a security vacuum.

Moon, whose term ends on May 9, said during a Cabinet meeting that his "last mission" is to "fulfill duties as head of state, chief of the administration, and commander-in-chief of the military that the Constitution has granted to the president."

Moon also said the security situation on the Korean Peninsula is "grave."

"It is time for our military to maintain its highest security readiness," Moon said.

