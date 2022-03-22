Moon congratulates high jumper Woo for winning gold at world indoor championships
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday congratulated high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok for capturing a historic gold medal at the world indoor championships.
Moon said Woo recorded a "milestone that will shine throughout Korea's track and field" as he became the first athlete from the nation to win a world title in any track and field event.
In a message posted on social media, Moon said he lavished Woo with applause.
On Sunday, Woo cleared 2.34 meters to top the field of 12 jumpers at the World Athletics Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, the Serbian capital.
