Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Moon-high jumper

Moon congratulates high jumper Woo for winning gold at world indoor championships

11:44 March 22, 2022

SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday congratulated high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok for capturing a historic gold medal at the world indoor championships.

Moon said Woo recorded a "milestone that will shine throughout Korea's track and field" as he became the first athlete from the nation to win a world title in any track and field event.

In a message posted on social media, Moon said he lavished Woo with applause.

On Sunday, Woo cleared 2.34 meters to top the field of 12 jumpers at the World Athletics Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, the Serbian capital.

In this AFP photo, Woo Sang-hyeok of South Korea (C) celebrates after winning gold in the men's high jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade on March 20, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK