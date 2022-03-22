KBO's on-base machine looking to stay course after banner year

The 28-year-old blossomed into one of the premier leadoff hitters in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) in 2021, only his second full season. He led the league with 109 walks and a .456 on-base percentage, while also finishing second with 103 runs, fourth with a .328 batting average and fifth with 172 hits. Those numbers helped Hong nab his first career Golden Glove, the annual prize awarded to the best overall player at each position.