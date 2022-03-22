Ex-President Park to leave hospital Thursday
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Former President Park Geun-hye, who was pardoned while serving a prison sentence for corruption, will be discharged from the hospital this week and return to her hometown of Daegu, her lawyer said Tuesday.
Park plans to leave Samsung Medical Center on Thursday morning and take a car to her new residence in Daegu, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Yoo Yeong-ha said.
Before leaving the hospital, the former president will give brief remarks, and give remarks again upon arrival in Daegu.
Park's words will be closely watched for a political message, including any mention of President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol.
Yoon, a former prosecutor, investigated the corruption allegations against Park that led to her impeachment, removal from office and imprisonment in 2017.
Park has been hospitalized for a chronic illness since November but is said to have recovered enough to receive treatment while living at home.
She was set free under a presidential pardon in December after serving four years and nine months in prison.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)