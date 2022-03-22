Military reports 2,124 more COVID-19 cases
14:07 March 22, 2022
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The military on Tuesday reported 2,124 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 58,010.
The new cases included 1,331 from the Army, 232 from the Air Force, 201 from the Navy, 182 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 144 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 18 cases from the ministry, 11 from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and five from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 14,227 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword