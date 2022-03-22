(LEAD) Military reports 2,124 more COVID-19 cases
(ATTN: UPDATES with additional info in paras 4, 6-7)
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- The military on Tuesday reported 2,124 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 58,010.
The new cases included 1,331 from the Army, 232 from the Air Force, 201 from the Navy, 182 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 144 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 18 cases from the ministry, 11 from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and five from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC).
Separate from the latest CFC count, Gen. Kim Seung-kyum, the deputy CFC commander, is confirmed to have recently contracted the virus, according to military sources.
Currently, 14,227 military personnel are under treatment.
The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), meanwhile, said 485 more people in its affiliated community have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
The latest USFK tally raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 7,345.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)