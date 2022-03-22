Moon congratulates book illustrator Lee for winning Christian Andersen Awards
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday congratulated children's book illustrator Suzy Lee for winning the Hans Christian Andersen Award (HCAA), hailing her for raising the global profile of Korea's book industry.
The International Board on Books for Young People announced Monday that Lee is the 2022 winner of the illustration section for the biennial awards, one of the world's largest honors for kids' books and illustrations. She is the only Korean to ever win a prize at the HCAA.
In a message posted on social media, Moon said Lee "has made a new history of picture books in the world by continuing to take on new challenges."
Lee has written and illustrated a number of children's books, including the critically acclaimed "Wave" and "Shadow" in the United States, both of which were selected as the New York Times Best Illustrated Children's Book in 2008 and 2010, respectively.
