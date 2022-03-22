Assembly committee mulls pushing for Zelenskyy's speech at S. Korean parliament
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- A National Assembly committee has been considering pushing for a virtual speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officials said Tuesday, as Zelenskyy rallies global support for his nation's fight against Russia's invasion.
Led by Rep. Lee Kwang-jae of the Democratic Party, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, ruling and opposition members of the committee discussed the idea last weekend, according to the officials.
A committee official told Yonhap News Agency by telephone that Zelenskyy's side is also considering asking for a chance to deliver a virtual speech at the National Assembly and details could emerge around next week.
Both ruling and opposition lawmakers are believed to be positive about the idea.
If Zelenskyy's speech happens, it will take place in April, another committee official said.
Zelenskyy has delivered virtual addresses to the U.S. Congress, as well as legislatures in Europe and Canada. He will deliver a virtual address to the Japanese parliament Wednesday.
South Korea, which has joined international sanctions against Russia, decided last week to provide Ukraine with non-lethal military supplies, such as bulletproof helmets and blankets, as well as medical items.
