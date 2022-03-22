(LEAD) S. Korean Marine in Ukraine custody following unauthorized trip: official
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with new info in paras 2-3, minor edits in paras 4-5)
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean Marine draftee who departed for Poland without approval while on vacation is in the custody of Ukraine authorities, a foreign ministry official said Tuesday, amid a report he intends to help Ukraine's fight against Russia's invasion.
The Marine attempted to enter Ukraine from Poland but was denied entry at a Ukraine border checkpoint, according to the ministry official, adding the Ukraine authorities are set to transfer his custody to South Korean officials in Poland.
The officials are expected to send the Marine back to South Korea following a simple investigation.
The man, whose name was withheld from the media, left for the country close to Ukraine through Incheon International Airport on Monday morning, according to a military official.
Earlier Tuesday, a local media outlet reported he seeks to join the foreign legion in Ukraine.
By law, active service members must get prior approval before traveling overseas during their vacation. Otherwise, they can be punished for desertion.
South Korea has banned its citizens from traveling to Ukraine since mid-February amid safety concerns.
The suspected desertion came after Rhee Keun, a former Navy commando, recently entered Ukraine to help its battle against Russia despite Seoul's repeated warnings.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)