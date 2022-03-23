Korean-language dailies

-- Discord over move to Yongsan deepens (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon, defense minister clash over N. Korean artillery firing (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon, Yoon unable to resolve differences over move, with 48 days left until power transfer (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon to eliminate 'senior secretary' positions in Cheong Wa Dae restructuring (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon calls for airtight security; Yoon wants opportunity to work (Segye Times)

-- Praises for 'K-quarantine' ring hollow (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Game of chicken between new and old powers puts pending issues on back burner (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- In rush to move out of Cheong Wa Dae, Yoon puts himself in bind (Hankyoreh)

-- Neither backing down, Moon, Yoon in frustrating standoff over office move (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Interest rates of S. Korea, U.S. Treasury bonds soar over Powell's hawkish comments (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Avg. annual salary at top 20 companies surpasses 100 mln won (Korea Economic Daily)

