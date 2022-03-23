(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 23)

On Tuesday, Moon stressed the significance of his responsibility as head of state to carry out what the Constitution demands from him. "There should not be any vacuum in protecting national security, the economy and public safety," he said. Throughout a meeting with his aides, the president emphasized how unstable the situation is on the Korean Peninsula due to North Korean threats. In an earlier meeting with related ministers, Moon expressed concerns about President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's plan to relocate the presidential office to the Ministry of National Defense building. He said it could cause a "security vacuum at times when our defense capability should be reinforced to address a deepening security crisis in the peninsula." His remarks are obviously aimed at putting the brakes on Yoon's relocation plan.