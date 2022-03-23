Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. gains

09:24 March 23, 2022

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares got off to a strong start Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, led by institutional investors' purchase of big-cap shares.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 26.48 points, or 0.98 percent, to reach 2,736.48 as of 9:15 a.m.

Overnight, the U.S. stock market finished higher, as investors digested recent hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.74 percent, and the Nasdaq composite surged 1.95 percent.

On the Seoul bourse, most large-cap shares gathered ground, with steel and financials leading the overall gains.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 1 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor jumped 1.44 percent.

No. 1 steelmaker POSCO Holdings spiked 3.58 percent, and KB Financial Group climbed 2.39 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,214.20 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.9 won from the previous session's close.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK