Woman fined 3 mln won for throwing dog out of apartment window amid divorce dispute
ULSAN, March 23 (Yonhap) -- A woman has been fined 3 million won (US$2,470) for killing her husband's pet dog by throwing it out of their apartment window after he asked for a divorce, a court said Wednesday.
The woman, whose identity was withheld, was indicted for tossing the dog from their high-rise apartment in Ulsan, about 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in March last year after her husband went outside for a smoke following a fight with her.
Earlier, she had asked the husband to put the dog up for adoption, blaming the dog for her having a premature birth, but he refused the request and asked for a divorce.
On the day of the crime, the woman came back home drunk and fought with her husband over his love for his pet, and when he went out for a smoke, she locked the door and threw the dog out the window.
The couple was found to have first met each other at a pet lovers' club.
"The accused killed the dog cruelly and was not forgiven by her husband," the court said.
