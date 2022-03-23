Go to Contents
Yoon's spokesperson says U.S., Cheong Wa Dae to decide on allied exercise

10:52 March 23, 2022

SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Any decision on upcoming military exercises between South Korea and the United States will be made by Washington and the current Cheong Wa Dae, a spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday.

Kim Eun-hye made the remark when asked by a reporter whether Yoon and his transition team have expressed their views on the combined exercise reportedly planned for next month.

"The current commander-in-chief is President Moon Jae-in," she said during a press briefing. "I understand a decision will be made through consultations between the United States, the current Cheong Wa Dae and the defense ministry."

The allies are expected to hold their regular combined exercise next month at a time of rising tensions over North Korea's missile tests.

Yoon was elected after promising to "normalize" the drills, which were scaled back under the current administration to facilitate dialogue with Pyongyang.

In this file photo, Kim Eun-hye, the spokesperson for President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, gives a press briefing at the headquarters of the People Power Party in Seoul on March 13, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

