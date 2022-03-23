52 Seoul schools remove regulations on students' underwear
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- Fifty-two schools in Seoul that had regulations on the colors and the shapes of students' underwear removed such rules amid criticism they violate the human rights of students, the city's education office said Wednesday.
The schools, including 31 girls' middle and high schools, as well as 21 coeducation schools, had a dress code on students' undergarments and socks, requiring their students to don all-white underwear and socks or only wear black or skin-colored stockings, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education.
The rules were removed after the schools held special consultations with the education office last year.
The office said it plans to provide consulting to 60 schools with excessive restrictions on students' appearances, such as hairstyles and clothing, this year.
Currently, schools in Seoul are advised to not restrict students' dress through school rules under an ordinance introduced by the city government in 2012 to improve students' human rights.
