U.S. Senate to hold hearing on S. Korea ambassador nominee on April 7
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Senate is scheduled to hold a confirmation hearing on Philip Goldberg, nominated as Washington's ambassador to South Korea, next month, according to a related panel.
The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations made public its schedule for the hearing to open at 10 a.m. on April 7 (local time) via its website. Hearings on the nominees to become ambassadors to Australia, the Philippines, Norway and South Korea will be held together.
In February, President Joe Biden announced his pick of Goldberg, a career diplomat who was once in charge of enforcing North Korea sanctions, as the new top U.S. envoy in South Korea.
The post has remained vacant for more than a year since the departure of Harry Harris that was timed with Biden's inauguration.
Goldberg worked as coordinator for the implementation of U.N. sanctions on North Korea from 2009-2010 for its nuclear and long-range missile tests.
(END)